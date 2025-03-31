Left Menu

Transparency and Harmony: Delhi's New Shopowner Identity Proposal

BJP MLA Tarvinder Marwah has called for shopkeepers in Delhi to display their true owners' names and Aadhaar details. This initiative aims to maintain transparency and communal harmony during Navratri and Eid. Marwah's request to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta focuses on facilitating informed consumer choices.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:49 IST
  • India

BJP MLA Tarvinder Marwah has urged that Delhi shopkeepers be mandated to showcase the true names and Aadhaar details of shopowners prominently. This measure aims to assist consumers in making informed decisions while also upholding transparency and harmony during festive purchases, particularly for Navratri and Eid.

In a formal communication to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Jangpura representative emphasized the necessity of ensuring celebrations are conducted respectfully and harmoniously. By demanding visible display of correct owner information, Marwah believes that consumers will be better informed, thereby maintaining the sanctity of religious rituals.

Marwah clarified that this demand is not targeted at any specific community but seeks to prevent misunderstandings across all groups. He noted complaints about discrepancies in ownership information and advocated for the chief minister's support to smooth out festivities and enhance communal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

