Tragedy in Lithuania: Missing U.S. Soldiers Found Dead in Peat Bog
Three U.S. Army soldiers have been found dead in Lithuania after their vehicle sunk in a peat bog. The search for the fourth soldier continues. The tragedy occurred during training at the Pabrade training ground. Lithuanian and U.S. officials express sorrow and continue search efforts.
In a tragic turn of events, three U.S. Army soldiers, who were missing in Lithuania, have been found dead after their vehicle submerged in a peat bog. The search continues for the fourth soldier, U.S. and Lithuanian authorities announced this Monday.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, stating, "It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the tragic loss of three U.S. soldiers. Lithuania mourns together with the American nation."
U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll acknowledged the ongoing search efforts, thanking the U.S. soldiers, sailors, and allies in Lithuania and Poland for their dedication in finding the soldiers at the Pabrade training area near Belarus. The somber incident underscores the risks faced in military training exercises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
