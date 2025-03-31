Tense Standoff: Police Clash with Terrorists in Kathua Forests

A combing operation by police forces escalated into a violent encounter in Kathua district's Panjtirthi area on Monday night, according to sources. Security forces have since cordoned the area, ensuring the entrapment of three terrorists reportedly hiding in the forest. Authorities emphasize the operation will continue with determination.

Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma assured reporters that the Jammu and Kashmir Police remain committed to eradicating terrorism, urging locals to be vigilant and report suspicious activities. The operation has been bolstered with aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs to aid the search for the fleeing suspects.

Six individuals were detained following reports of suspicious movements after a previous confrontation left two terrorists and four policemen dead. Security reinforcements reflect heightened vigilance in the ongoing struggle to maintain regional peace and safety.

