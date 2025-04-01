Iran Denounces Trump's Remarks in U.N. Security Council
Iran has lodged a formal complaint with the U.N. Security Council, condemning U.S. President Trump’s aggressive comments threatening military action and economic sanctions. Iran’s U.N. Ambassador urges caution and vows strong retaliation against any U.S. or Israeli acts undermining Iran’s sovereignty.
Iran raised concerns at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, labeling U.S. President Donald Trump's comments as 'reckless and belligerent.' The nation deems these remarks a severe violation of international law and the founding charter of the United Nations.
President Trump, in a statement on Sunday, threatened Iran with potential bombing and secondary sanctions unless Tehran consents to an agreement with Washington regarding its nuclear program.
In a communication obtained by Reuters, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani emphasized that Tehran sternly warns against any military adventurism. He stressed Iran's readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to any acts of aggression by the United States or its ally, the Israeli regime, which threaten Iran's sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
