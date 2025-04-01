Left Menu

Judge Blocks Firing of Intelligence Officers Over DEI Programs

A U.S. judge has blocked the termination of 19 intelligence officers involved in DEIA programs. They have the right to appeal, remain on administrative leave, and can seek other intelligence positions. The decision impacts 58 CIA and ODNI personnel placed on leave following President Trump's order to eliminate DEI programs.

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. judge has halted the dismissal of 19 intelligence officers involved in diversity, equality, inclusion, and accessibility programs. This move challenges the directive from former President Donald Trump to eliminate such initiatives within federal agencies.

Kevin Carroll, representing the officers from the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, confirmed that the ruling by Judge Anthony Trenga allows the officers to appeal their dismissals to CIA Director John Ratcliffe or Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Furthermore, they are permitted to seek alternative roles within the intelligence community while maintaining full pay and benefits.

This ruling not only affects the 19 plaintiffs but also sets a precedent for 39 other officers facing similar dismissals. The DEIA programs, targeted by Trump's administration for allegedly undermining merit-based policies, are seen by advocates as crucial for addressing historical inequities and enhancing representation of marginalized groups.

