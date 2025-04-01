Judge Blocks End of TPS for Venezuelans: A Temporary Reprieve

A federal judge in San Francisco, Edward Chen, ordered a pause on the Trump administration's plan to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, offering a relief to 350,000 individuals set to lose their protections.

Chen criticized the action taken by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, asserting that ending TPS could cause irreparable harm to thousands of families, severely disrupt livelihoods, and cost the U.S. billions in economic activity - all without any counteracting benefit identified by the government.

This decision marks a significant pivot from the immigration directives under President Joe Biden, emphasizing the ongoing legal battles and complex political dynamics surrounding immigration policies in the United States.

