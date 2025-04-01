Asian Powerhouses Unite: A Trilateral Economic Front
China, Japan, and South Korea have come together to forge a united front against U.S. tariffs. This development comes after the first trilateral economic dialogue in five years, as reported by a Chinese state broadcaster's social media account on Monday.
The meeting, which occurred on Sunday, focused on regional trade facilitation amidst the imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump. Notably, Japan and South Korea are seeking semiconductor raw materials from China, with China expressing interest in Japanese and South Korean chip products.
All sides agreed to bolster supply chain cooperation and engage in further discussions on export controls. Additionally, the nations' trade ministers are accelerating negotiations for a potential free trade agreement to enhance regional and global trade.
