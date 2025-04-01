Left Menu

Railway Job Scam: Three Accused of Defrauding Aspirants

Police in Thane have registered a case against three individuals who allegedly defrauded four job seekers of Rs 56 lakh by promising them employment in the Indian Railways. The accused, from Badlapur, Mumbai, and Jharkhand, used forged documents to execute the scam. A police probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:26 IST
Police in Thane have launched an investigation after three individuals were accused of defrauding four job seekers out of Rs 56 lakh. The suspects allegedly promised the victims job placements in the Indian Railways, utilizing forged documents to gain their trust, according to an official report on Tuesday.

The victims, hailing from Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, were led to believe they would soon be employed with the railways. However, after paying the required sums between September 2020 and July 2024, they did not receive any employment updates and the documents were later deemed fraudulent.

Following a formal complaint, Thane police registered a case against the accused, who are from Badlapur, Mumbai, and Jharkhand. They face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery. Authorities have confirmed that a probe into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

