Teacher's Arrest in Latur Sparks Outrage

A government school teacher in Latur, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing male students. The arrest was made after the school's principal filed a complaint following an internal investigation which uncovered misconduct involving 12-year-old boys between October 2024 and January 2025.

  Country:
  • India

A teacher from a government-run school in Maharashtra's Latur district has been apprehended following allegations of sexually harassing male students, law enforcement confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Harassment Act after a complaint was filed last week. The teacher's arrest followed an internal investigation initiated by the school's principal.

Investigations have revealed accusations of misconduct towards 12-year-old boys during the period from October 2024 to January 2025, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

