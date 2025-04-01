Teacher's Arrest in Latur Sparks Outrage

A teacher from a government-run school in Maharashtra's Latur district has been apprehended following allegations of sexually harassing male students, law enforcement confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Harassment Act after a complaint was filed last week. The teacher's arrest followed an internal investigation initiated by the school's principal.

Investigations have revealed accusations of misconduct towards 12-year-old boys during the period from October 2024 to January 2025, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)