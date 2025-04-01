Left Menu

Parliament Set for Showdown Over Waqf Bill Amendments

The Congress party issued a whip to ensure MPs' presence in the Lok Sabha as the government prepares to introduce Waqf bill amendments. A heated debate is expected, with the ruling NDA likely to succeed due to numerical advantage, despite opposition walkouts demanding more time and broader discussions.

Updated: 01-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:13 IST
The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha, preparing for a heated debate on the government's Waqf bill amendments set for discussion on Wednesday. The move signals a significant political showdown as contentious amendments are brought to the fore.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the media of an eight-hour debate allotted to the bill in the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee meeting, which saw opposition members walk out in protest, accusing the government of suppressing their viewpoint.

Despite the anticipated contentious debate, the ruling NDA's numerical superiority in the Lok Sabha hints at a favorable outcome for the government, while opposition parties decry limited debate time and the negligence of other pressing issues.

