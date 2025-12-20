Veil Controversy Sparks Political and Cultural Debate in Bihar

The Bihar political scene witnessed a heated controversy as Governor Arif Mohammad Khan voiced his discontent over a media storm following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's action of removing a naqab from a female doctor, Nusrat Parveen, during an official event.

The incident occurred at the Chief Minister's secretariat, with video footage sparking debates across media platforms. Khan questioned the nature of the dispute, likening the involvement of Kumar to a familial interaction, noting, "Can there be any row between a father and a daughter?"

Amid media scrutiny, Nusrat's family expressed a desire to avoid coverage, as confirmed by the Principal of Government Tibbi College and Hospital. They denied anger toward the government, emphasizing misinformation in the media. The principal noted the possibility of extending Nusrat's joining deadline, respecting her privacy concerns.

