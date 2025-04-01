Left Menu

Erroneous Deportation: Controversy Over Maryland Man's Removal to El Salvador

Kilmer Abrego-Garcia was mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration despite a court order halting his removal. He was alleged to be an MS-13 gang member. His lawyers refute the claim and demand his return. The case highlights legal challenges against using an old law for deportations.

Updated: 01-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:18 IST
Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a man deported in error to El Salvador, has stirred legal debates after the Trump administration listed him as a gang member, defying a court order. Legal representatives argue his innocence, demanding his return to the U.S.

Abrego-Garcia's case spotlights controversies in the U.S. Immigration policy, particularly using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act for deportation. The act, recently applied to deport alleged gang members, faces significant legal challenges, with critics questioning its contemporary relevance.

The Trump administration's decision has resulted in a temporary blockade of the law's application by courts, emphasizing administrative oversight. This aspect underscores the broader immigration crackdown, prompting scrutiny amidst accusations of legal overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

