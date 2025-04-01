Supreme Court Criticizes NGO for Blocking Renewable Project at Jayakwadi Dam

The Supreme Court has questioned an NGO for its opposition to a renewable energy project at the Jayakwadi Dam, an area known for its ecological sensitivity and designated as a bird sanctuary. The court raised doubts about the NGO's authenticity and funding sources, emphasizing the importance of national progress.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh dismissed the NGO's plea, which aimed to challenge a decision by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) rejecting their opposition. The court found no basis to overturn the NGT's order, as the tribunal had properly evaluated the evidence.

The bench highlighted that renewable energy projects are essential for development and should not be obstructed. Despite the NGO's assertion that the project threatens biodiversity, the Ministry of Environment has supported the initiative, following a 2017 notification promoting renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)