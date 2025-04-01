Daring Heist Inspired by 'Money Heist': The Inside Story of SBI Nyamati Robbery

The SBI bank heist in Nyamati, Davangere, has shocked many, with investigations revealing that the robbery's mastermind drew inspiration from popular media such as the TV series 'Money Heist'.

The criminals stole 17.7 kg of gold on October 28, 2024, entering the bank through a window after removing iron grills. After intense investigation, police apprehended a six-member gang, including brothers Vijay and Ajay Kumar from Tamil Nadu and associates from Nyamati.

Vijay Kumar, frustrated by financial woes and a denied bank loan, spent months planning the heist. The gang used sophisticated equipment and careful tactics to avoid detection but was ultimately caught through scientific investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)