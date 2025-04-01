Britain announced on Tuesday that it would categorize Russia within the highest tier of its forthcoming Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS). This categorization mandates Moscow to register all attempts to wield political influence in the UK.

The diplomatic relationship between Moscow and London is currently strained, primarily due to Britain's support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. British Security Minister Dan Jarvis has indicated that Russian government bodies, armed forces, intelligence services, and several political factions must comply with the registration, which is set to commence on July 1.

In a parliamentary address, Jarvis emphasized that "Russia presents an acute threat to UK national security," referencing instances of espionage, arson, cyberattacks, and direct threats towards lawmakers. He further highlighted that Russia's military actions in Ukraine have revealed its broader ambitions to destabilize European and global security. Last month, Britain similarly categorized Iran under the top tier of its foreign influence register.

