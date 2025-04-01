Left Menu

Punjab's Daughters Await Justice: The Bath Assault Case

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's wife alleges Punjab government is stalling justice following an assault by police officers. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the family demands a CBI inquiry. The Army calls for a transparent investigation as police initiate special proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:32 IST
Punjab's Daughters Await Justice: The Bath Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has drawn national attention, Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's family accuses the Punjab government of stalling justice in a police assault case. They allege a cover-up despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's assurance of swift action.

The Colonel and his son were allegedly attacked by police officers in Patiala. The family is pushing for a CBI probe, with the Army backing calls for a transparent and expedited investigation.

Under public and legal scrutiny, Punjab Police have suspended the accused officers and launched a Special Investigation Team to resolve the matter. However, questions remain about the delay in registering an FIR and possible obfuscation of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025