Punjab's Daughters Await Justice: The Bath Assault Case
Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's wife alleges Punjab government is stalling justice following an assault by police officers. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the family demands a CBI inquiry. The Army calls for a transparent investigation as police initiate special proceedings.
In a case that has drawn national attention, Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's family accuses the Punjab government of stalling justice in a police assault case. They allege a cover-up despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's assurance of swift action.
The Colonel and his son were allegedly attacked by police officers in Patiala. The family is pushing for a CBI probe, with the Army backing calls for a transparent and expedited investigation.
Under public and legal scrutiny, Punjab Police have suspended the accused officers and launched a Special Investigation Team to resolve the matter. However, questions remain about the delay in registering an FIR and possible obfuscation of justice.
