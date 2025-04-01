Punjab's Daughters Await Justice: The Bath Assault Case

In a case that has drawn national attention, Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath's family accuses the Punjab government of stalling justice in a police assault case. They allege a cover-up despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's assurance of swift action.

The Colonel and his son were allegedly attacked by police officers in Patiala. The family is pushing for a CBI probe, with the Army backing calls for a transparent and expedited investigation.

Under public and legal scrutiny, Punjab Police have suspended the accused officers and launched a Special Investigation Team to resolve the matter. However, questions remain about the delay in registering an FIR and possible obfuscation of justice.

