Waqf Bill Sparks Political Firestorm in Parliament

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill has become the focal point of a heated parliamentary debate in India, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to discuss the bill on Wednesday. The government, led by the BJP, is determined to push through the legislation despite robust opposition condemnation that declares the bill unconstitutional and an affront to Muslim religious freedoms.

The legislative strategy sees allies like TDP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas) whipping their members to support the government's stance, even as some allies continue to demand further amendments. A senior BJP ally expressed optimism about accommodating their views, although the ruling NDA remains predominantly united.

Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc have coordinated efforts to counter the bill robustly, arguing for extended debate and raising broader issues such as the situation in Manipur and ID card controversies. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for the Rajya Sabha's deliberation on Thursday, with the bill's outcome likely favored by NDA's numbers. Amidst political maneuvers, the government emphasizes improved management of Waqf properties as the bill's primary aim.

(With inputs from agencies.)