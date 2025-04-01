Left Menu

Tensions Rise Across Taiwan Strait Amid Military Drills

The White House emphasized the importance of avoiding unilateral actions to alter the Taiwan Strait status quo, as China conducted military exercises around Taiwan. The U.S. firmly supports peace and stability in the region and advocates for peaceful resolutions to cross-strait tensions.

Updated: 01-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:38 IST
The White House addressed growing tensions regarding Taiwan, urging against any unilateral changes to the current status quo in the Taiwan Strait. This statement follows China's recent military exercises near Taiwan's northern, southern, and eastern coasts.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council reaffirmed U.S. dedication to peace and stability in the region. They emphasized the non-coercive resolution of issues across the strait as a priority.

The U.S. continues to monitor the situation closely, advocating for dialogue and diplomatic solutions amid escalating military activities by China in the region.

