Journalist and Activist Face Legal Action for Comments Against UP CM

A local journalist and social activist were booked for making and circulating objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The remarks reportedly caused potential communal tensions. An FIR was lodged against them under various sections of the law, including the Information Technology Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:40 IST
A local journalist and a social activist have been booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, according to police. An FIR was filed at Sikandarpur Police Station against journalist Roshan Yadav and activist Raj Kumar Jaiswal under defamation and insult charges, in addition to Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

Vikas Chandra Pandey, the Station House Officer, stated that Jaiswal made these comments during an interview concerning the death of a woman named Pooja Chauhan in Saraya Gulab Rai village. The comments reportedly upset members of a specific community, causing potential for communal tensions.

Jaiswal has been jailed, while authorities are working to arrest Yadav. The incident has raised concerns about the potential disruption of peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

