Punjab Police's Massive Crackdown: Railway Stations Under Scrutiny

The Punjab Police launched an extensive cordon and search operation at railway stations across the state on Tuesday. The operation, directed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, encompassed all 28 districts, covering 147 railway stations. Six suspicious individuals were detained for further questioning.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla stated that this drive is part of a broader strategy against drug-related crimes. Police teams raided 490 locations, leading to the arrest of 40 drug smugglers and the registration of 28 first information reports. This extensive crackdown has resulted in nearly 4,690 arrests within 32 days.

The raids also led to the confiscation of 320.5 grams of heroin, 500 grams of opium, 1,422 intoxicant tablets, and Rs 7,978 in cash from the arrested individuals. This operation highlights the police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace in the region.

