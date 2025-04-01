Left Menu

Tragedy in Banaskantha: 21 Dead in Firecracker Explosion

On Tuesday, a devastating explosion in a godown storing illegal firecrackers in Banaskantha, Gujarat, resulted in 21 fatalities and six injuries. The accident occurred when the blast caused the structure to collapse, trapping individuals inside. Authorities are investigating the cause, and high-level condolences and financial aid were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:56 IST
Tragedy in Banaskantha: 21 Dead in Firecracker Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at an illegal firecracker godown in Banaskantha, Gujarat, claimed the lives of 21 individuals and injured six others on Tuesday morning. The incident, which occurred shortly before 10 AM, led to the collapse of the entire structure, leaving workers and their families trapped beneath the rubble.

District officials confirmed that the deceased were originally from Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operations were launched immediately, with multiple fire teams, ambulances, and a State Disaster Response Force team deployed to the site. Meanwhile, authorities have initiated investigations, and preliminary findings suggest illegal storage and manufacturing within the godown.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, announced financial assistance to the victims' families. Opposition parties criticized the ruling government for negligence, demanding accountability and stricter measures against illegal operations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025