Tragedy in Banaskantha: 21 Dead in Firecracker Explosion

An explosion at an illegal firecracker godown in Banaskantha, Gujarat, claimed the lives of 21 individuals and injured six others on Tuesday morning. The incident, which occurred shortly before 10 AM, led to the collapse of the entire structure, leaving workers and their families trapped beneath the rubble.

District officials confirmed that the deceased were originally from Madhya Pradesh. Rescue operations were launched immediately, with multiple fire teams, ambulances, and a State Disaster Response Force team deployed to the site. Meanwhile, authorities have initiated investigations, and preliminary findings suggest illegal storage and manufacturing within the godown.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, announced financial assistance to the victims' families. Opposition parties criticized the ruling government for negligence, demanding accountability and stricter measures against illegal operations in the state.

