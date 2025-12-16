Left Menu

Karnataka Appeals High Court's Jan Aushadhi Kendras Ruling

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced plans to appeal the High Court's decision to overturn the closure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in state hospital premises. The government seeks to ensure free medicine distribution within hospitals, countering claims of political motives. Kendras can expand outside hospital premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:01 IST
Karnataka Appeals High Court's Jan Aushadhi Kendras Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao declared Karnataka's intention to appeal against the High Court's decision, which overturned the government's order to shut Jan Aushadhi Kendras located within state-run hospitals.

Rao, addressing the Legislative Council, emphasized the state's commitment to provide free medicines within government hospital premises, dismissing allegations of political motives.

The High Court's decision was challenged after noting that only 180 out of 1,400 Kendras are situated on hospital grounds, with the government's aim being to offer free treatment and medicines to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025