Karnataka Appeals High Court's Jan Aushadhi Kendras Ruling
Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced plans to appeal the High Court's decision to overturn the closure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in state hospital premises. The government seeks to ensure free medicine distribution within hospitals, countering claims of political motives. Kendras can expand outside hospital premises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:01 IST
- India
On Tuesday, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao declared Karnataka's intention to appeal against the High Court's decision, which overturned the government's order to shut Jan Aushadhi Kendras located within state-run hospitals.
Rao, addressing the Legislative Council, emphasized the state's commitment to provide free medicines within government hospital premises, dismissing allegations of political motives.
The High Court's decision was challenged after noting that only 180 out of 1,400 Kendras are situated on hospital grounds, with the government's aim being to offer free treatment and medicines to the public.
