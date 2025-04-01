Trust Shattered: Alleged Assault on German Tourist Highlights Safety Challenges

In a shocking incident highlighting safety concerns for visitors, a German national was allegedly sexually assaulted in Hyderabad by a local man who posed as a friendly guide.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, had come to the city with her compatriot to explore and visit a friend. The accused, a former driver, offered them a ride, only to later commit the heinous act.

Police swiftly arrested the suspect, who had been unemployed for a year after working in Dubai. The incident raises critical questions about trust and safety for international tourists in India. Authorities have seized the vehicle involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)