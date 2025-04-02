Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Ideological Test Amid Waqf Bill Debate

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questions Uddhav Thackeray's adherence to Bal Thackeray's ideology, the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be debated in Parliament. Opposition parties and Muslim organizations criticize the bill as unconstitutional, while Thackeray's stance remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:03 IST
The contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, proposed to enhance the management of waqf properties, is poised for a showdown in Parliament. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cast a spotlight on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, questioning whether he aligns with the late Bal Thackeray's ideology, amid accusations of appeasement politics.

Opposition parties have vehemently opposed the bill, labeling it unconstitutional and detrimental to the Muslim community. Several influential Muslim organizations have rallied against it, aiming to protect their interests. The bill, which passed a Joint Committee of Parliament's scrutiny with amendments, will first be introduced in the Lower House.

As Fadnavis publicly speculates on Thackeray's allegiance, the Shiv Sena (UBT), with its presence in both houses, has yet to declare its position. Their absence from last year's Lok Sabha debate on the bill adds further intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

