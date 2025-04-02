Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Ideological Test Amid Waqf Bill Debate
As Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questions Uddhav Thackeray's adherence to Bal Thackeray's ideology, the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be debated in Parliament. Opposition parties and Muslim organizations criticize the bill as unconstitutional, while Thackeray's stance remains uncertain.
- Country:
- India
The contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, proposed to enhance the management of waqf properties, is poised for a showdown in Parliament. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cast a spotlight on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, questioning whether he aligns with the late Bal Thackeray's ideology, amid accusations of appeasement politics.
Opposition parties have vehemently opposed the bill, labeling it unconstitutional and detrimental to the Muslim community. Several influential Muslim organizations have rallied against it, aiming to protect their interests. The bill, which passed a Joint Committee of Parliament's scrutiny with amendments, will first be introduced in the Lower House.
As Fadnavis publicly speculates on Thackeray's allegiance, the Shiv Sena (UBT), with its presence in both houses, has yet to declare its position. Their absence from last year's Lok Sabha debate on the bill adds further intrigue to the unfolding political drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Opposition Blames Maharashtra Government for Nagpur Violence
High Stakes in Parliament: MP Rashid Battles for Bail Amid Terror Allegations
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid opposition protests over PM's remarks.
German Parliamentary Vote Anticipated to Boost Eurozone Bonds
Heightened Security for South Korea's Opposition Leader Amid Political Turmoil