Economic Boycott Probe in Turkey Amidst Mayor's Arrest

Turkish prosecutors have initiated an investigation into individuals promoting economic boycotts on media platforms. This action follows the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Authorities are probing whether these boycott calls violate laws against hate speech and inciting public hostility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:07 IST
In the wake of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest, Turkish prosecutors have commenced an inquiry into calls for economic boycotts publicized through social and conventional media.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday that they are scrutinizing these appeals, which may deter certain segments of the public from economic participation.

Authorities are evaluating potential breaches of laws concerning hate speech and the incitement of public hostility in these activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

