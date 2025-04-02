Economic Boycott Probe in Turkey Amidst Mayor's Arrest

In the wake of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest, Turkish prosecutors have commenced an inquiry into calls for economic boycotts publicized through social and conventional media.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday that they are scrutinizing these appeals, which may deter certain segments of the public from economic participation.

Authorities are evaluating potential breaches of laws concerning hate speech and the incitement of public hostility in these activities.

