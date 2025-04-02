Strait Thunder-2025A: China Ramps Up Military Drills Around Taiwan
China initiated a second day of military drills named 'Strait Thunder-2025A' around Taiwan, focusing on blockade and precision strike capabilities. The actions coincide with U.S. criticism of Beijing and rising rhetoric from China against Taiwan's President. Taiwan, though alert, reports no live-fire exercises yet.
China commenced its second day of military exercises around Taiwan under the new code name 'Strait Thunder-2025A,' centering on blockading the island and honing precision strike capabilities. The drills serve as a muscle-flexing move amidst increasing Chinese rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and criticism from the United States.
Viewing Taiwan as its own, China has intensified its denunciation of Lai as a 'separatist.' Lai dismisses Beijing's sovereignty claims, asserting that Taiwan's future is solely in the hands of its people. These exercises are part of a broader pattern of Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait, aimed at enhancing regulation, control, and strategic targeting skills.
Amidst the drills, concerns have risen internationally, with the U.S., Japan, and the EU condemning China's aggressive military maneuvers, emphasizing regional stability risks. Despite the tensions, Taiwan's financial markets remained resilient, as reflected in a slight rise in the benchmark index.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
‘Intolerable’ suffering in Gaza amid deadly airstrikes, continued aid blockade
Foreign Secretary Criticizes Israel's Humanitarian Aid Blockade
Tensions Rise as Punjab Farmers Clash With Authorities Over Highway Blockades
Tensions and Triumphs: Farmers and Blockades at Shambhu and Khanauri Borders
Venezuelan Repatriation Flights Stir Controversy Amid U.S. Criticism