Strait Thunder-2025A: China Ramps Up Military Drills Around Taiwan

China commenced its second day of military exercises around Taiwan under the new code name 'Strait Thunder-2025A,' centering on blockading the island and honing precision strike capabilities. The drills serve as a muscle-flexing move amidst increasing Chinese rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and criticism from the United States.

Viewing Taiwan as its own, China has intensified its denunciation of Lai as a 'separatist.' Lai dismisses Beijing's sovereignty claims, asserting that Taiwan's future is solely in the hands of its people. These exercises are part of a broader pattern of Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait, aimed at enhancing regulation, control, and strategic targeting skills.

Amidst the drills, concerns have risen internationally, with the U.S., Japan, and the EU condemning China's aggressive military maneuvers, emphasizing regional stability risks. Despite the tensions, Taiwan's financial markets remained resilient, as reflected in a slight rise in the benchmark index.

(With inputs from agencies.)