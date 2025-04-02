Liberal Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court: Susan Crawford Defeats Trump-Backed Schimel
Susan Crawford triumphed over Brad Schimel in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, securing a liberal majority. The election, marked by record spending, was seen as a bellwether for national political climate. Prominent endorsements included Barack Obama for Crawford and Donald Trump for Schimel, emphasizing the high stakes involved.
In a fierce battle for Wisconsin's Supreme Court, Democrat-backed Susan Crawford defeated Republican-supported Brad Schimel, ensuring a liberal majority for at least three more years.
This judicial contest shattered spending records, emerging as a proxy for national political conflicts with endorsements from figures like Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Crawford's victory, supported by union and abortion rights advocates, countered Musk-funded efforts, casting a spotlight on the court's potential rulings on pivotal issues such as abortion and voting regulations.
