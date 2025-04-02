Liberal Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court: Susan Crawford Defeats Trump-Backed Schimel

In a fierce battle for Wisconsin's Supreme Court, Democrat-backed Susan Crawford defeated Republican-supported Brad Schimel, ensuring a liberal majority for at least three more years.

This judicial contest shattered spending records, emerging as a proxy for national political conflicts with endorsements from figures like Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Crawford's victory, supported by union and abortion rights advocates, countered Musk-funded efforts, casting a spotlight on the court's potential rulings on pivotal issues such as abortion and voting regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)