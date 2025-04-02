China Extends Anti-Dumping Probe on EU Brandy Amid Trade Tensions
China has extended its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy by three months, primarily impacting French cognac suppliers. The decision follows a diplomatic visit by France’s Foreign Minister amid global trade tensions. This move precedes potential tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on international trade partners.
China announced an extension of its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy exports, primarily impacting French cognac suppliers, by three months. The move gives these exporters additional time to avoid facing steep Chinese penalties.
Initially expected to conclude in April 2025, the probe will now end on July 5. The decision follows a meeting between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Chinese officials, during which they discussed deeper bilateral cooperation amidst rising trade tensions marked by U.S. President Trump threatening tariffs on partners, including China.
France, a significant exporter of brandy to China, faces challenges following Beijing's temporary measures last year that required importers to pay security deposits of approximately 40% on EU brandy imports. This comes ahead of an anticipated announcement from President Trump imposing taxes on countries trading with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
