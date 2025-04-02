Left Menu

China Extends Anti-Dumping Probe on EU Brandy Amid Trade Tensions

China has extended its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy by three months, primarily impacting French cognac suppliers. The decision follows a diplomatic visit by France’s Foreign Minister amid global trade tensions. This move precedes potential tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on international trade partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:10 IST
China Extends Anti-Dumping Probe on EU Brandy Amid Trade Tensions
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

China announced an extension of its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy exports, primarily impacting French cognac suppliers, by three months. The move gives these exporters additional time to avoid facing steep Chinese penalties.

Initially expected to conclude in April 2025, the probe will now end on July 5. The decision follows a meeting between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Chinese officials, during which they discussed deeper bilateral cooperation amidst rising trade tensions marked by U.S. President Trump threatening tariffs on partners, including China.

France, a significant exporter of brandy to China, faces challenges following Beijing's temporary measures last year that required importers to pay security deposits of approximately 40% on EU brandy imports. This comes ahead of an anticipated announcement from President Trump imposing taxes on countries trading with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025