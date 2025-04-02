Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Family Massacre in Magalu Village

In a tragic event in Magalu village, 40-year-old Ratnakar Gowda killed three family members before taking his own life. He accused his family of betrayal in a video recorded prior to the incident. Legal proceedings and investigations are ongoing as police try to uncover more details.

In a horrifying incident in Magalu village, a 40-year-old man, Ratnakar Gowda, killed three of his family members before fatally shooting himself, according to police reports on Wednesday.

Gowda, employed as a school driver, allegedly killed his 50-year-old mother-in-law Jyothi, 24-year-old sister-in-law Nadini Sindhu, and his 6-year-old daughter Moulya. The attack also left Sindhu's husband, Avinash, with a gunshot wound in the leg, for which he is being treated at a hospital.

The incident reportedly took place around 10 pm on Tuesday. Before the tragedy, Gowda recorded a selfie video claiming familial betrayal and accusing his wife of deserting him. This is suspected to be the motive behind the killings. A case of murder and Arms Act violations has been registered at Balehonnur Police station, and investigations are in progress.

