Israel's Gaza Expansion: A New Chapter in Conflict
Israel announced a major military expansion in Gaza, seizing large areas and conducting mass evacuations. Gazans were urged to eliminate Hamas to end the conflict. The operation aims to pressure Hamas, amid warnings of a humanitarian crisis as infrastructure and civilian life are disrupted.
Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operations in Gaza, marking a new phase of conflict in the region. Large parts of the enclave are to be seized for security zones, prompting widespread evacuations.
In a pressing statement, Defence Minister Israel Katz calls for civilians to remove Hamas, suggesting that it's the solution to ending the war. Simultaneously, senior Hamas authorities insist on negotiations for prisoner releases.
With Gaza's infrastructure collapsing under the pressure, and over 50,000 Palestinian casualties reported, the move raises concerns over future sustainability, adding complexity to an already volatile situation.
