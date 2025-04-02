Left Menu

Israel's Gaza Expansion: A New Chapter in Conflict

Israel announced a major military expansion in Gaza, seizing large areas and conducting mass evacuations. Gazans were urged to eliminate Hamas to end the conflict. The operation aims to pressure Hamas, amid warnings of a humanitarian crisis as infrastructure and civilian life are disrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:30 IST
Israel's Gaza Expansion: A New Chapter in Conflict
military presence Image Credit:

Israel has announced a significant expansion of its military operations in Gaza, marking a new phase of conflict in the region. Large parts of the enclave are to be seized for security zones, prompting widespread evacuations.

In a pressing statement, Defence Minister Israel Katz calls for civilians to remove Hamas, suggesting that it's the solution to ending the war. Simultaneously, senior Hamas authorities insist on negotiations for prisoner releases.

With Gaza's infrastructure collapsing under the pressure, and over 50,000 Palestinian casualties reported, the move raises concerns over future sustainability, adding complexity to an already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025