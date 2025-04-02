Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Telangana CM's Statement on Assembly Floor

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's controversial statement in the assembly that there would be no bye-elections even if BRS MLAs switch sides has attracted criticism from the Supreme Court. The issue concerns defection provisions under the Tenth Schedule and the delay in disqualifying defecting BRS MLAs.

In a controversy that has reached the highest court in India, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments in the state assembly have sparked judicial ire. His statement claiming there would be no bye-elections even if BRS MLAs defect has been deemed a mockery of the Tenth Schedule by a Supreme Court bench.

Reddy's words allegedly assure assembly members of no electoral consequences for defection, raising strong reactions from Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The statement was quoted amidst the court's discussion on the delayed decision over petitions to disqualify some BRS MLAs who joined the Congress.

Senior advocates debated the implications of Reddy's statement, with the court highlighting the sanctity of assembly discourse. Concerns were amplified by Reddy's previous controversial remarks linked to top court proceedings, prompting calls for caution in political discourse under judicial review.

