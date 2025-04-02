Left Menu

Maharashtra's 100-Day Action Plan: Progress and Challenges

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis mandates departments to update the 100-day action plan status by May 1. As of now, 44% of the plan is completed. Fadnavis stresses transparency, while addressing Marathi language usage and the Beed sarpanch murder case.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed government departments to update the status of the 100-day action plan on the official portal by May 1, aiming for enhanced transparency and accountability.

Fadnavis's transformative programme, launched in December, has reached its 100th day on April 14, marking a milestone in the Mahayuti government's term. Out of 938 action points, 44% have been accomplished, with 16% lagging and 40% nearing completion.

Addressing language promotion and law enforcement, the CM emphasized the importance of spoken Marathi without unlawful enforcement. On the Beed sarpanch murder case, he affirmed the pursuit of justice, following the filing of a charge sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

