Record Cocaine Seizure in South Korea: Major Drug Bust Unveiled

South Korean authorities seized about one tonne of suspected cocaine aboard a ship in Gangneung, marking the largest drug haul in the country's history. The ship, tracked from Mexico via Ecuador, Panama, and China, was searched following a tip-off from the FBI and HIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:38 IST
Record Cocaine Seizure in South Korea: Major Drug Bust Unveiled
In an unprecedented drug bust, South Korean authorities have uncovered what appears to be the largest quantity of smuggled drugs in the nation's history. A tonne of suspected cocaine was discovered on a ship docked at a port in Gangneung city on the east coast.

The operation unfolded after a tip-off from U.S. agencies, including the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, led to a thorough inspection of the bulk ship. The vessel originated from Mexico, making stops in Ecuador, Panama, and China before arriving in South Korea.

This seizure surpasses South Korea's previous drug smuggling record of 404 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2021. Under South Korea's strict drug legislation, those caught can face severe penalties ranging from six months to over 15 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

