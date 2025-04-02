Record Cocaine Seizure in South Korea: Major Drug Bust Unveiled

In an unprecedented drug bust, South Korean authorities have uncovered what appears to be the largest quantity of smuggled drugs in the nation's history. A tonne of suspected cocaine was discovered on a ship docked at a port in Gangneung city on the east coast.

The operation unfolded after a tip-off from U.S. agencies, including the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, led to a thorough inspection of the bulk ship. The vessel originated from Mexico, making stops in Ecuador, Panama, and China before arriving in South Korea.

This seizure surpasses South Korea's previous drug smuggling record of 404 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2021. Under South Korea's strict drug legislation, those caught can face severe penalties ranging from six months to over 15 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)