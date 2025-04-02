Left Menu

Grisly Discovery: Mystery of Torso in Red Suitcase

A woman's torso, found in a red suitcase in Mawai village, has prompted a police investigation. Forensic experts suggest it was hacked a week prior. Police are searching for the woman's remaining body parts, and questioning locals. The victim remains unidentified, with an estimated age of 35-40.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery has emerged in Mawai village as police found a woman's torso inside a red suitcase abandoned in the bushes. The grim find has initiated an extensive investigation to determine the victim's identity and circumstances.

According to law enforcement, the torso appeared to have been in its location for approximately a week, with forensic experts confirming it was hacked around the same time. Quickly mobilizing, authorities dispatched the torso to BK Hospital's mortuary for analysis.

The local community, distressed by the incident, initially raised the alarm after detecting a noxious odor emanating from the bushes. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Devi, stated that they are conducting community inquiries, while the search for other body parts and identification efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

