Grisly Discovery: Mystery of Torso in Red Suitcase

A shocking discovery has emerged in Mawai village as police found a woman's torso inside a red suitcase abandoned in the bushes. The grim find has initiated an extensive investigation to determine the victim's identity and circumstances.

According to law enforcement, the torso appeared to have been in its location for approximately a week, with forensic experts confirming it was hacked around the same time. Quickly mobilizing, authorities dispatched the torso to BK Hospital's mortuary for analysis.

The local community, distressed by the incident, initially raised the alarm after detecting a noxious odor emanating from the bushes. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Devi, stated that they are conducting community inquiries, while the search for other body parts and identification efforts continue.

