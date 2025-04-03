Left Menu

Joy in Munambam as Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill

Residents of Munambam celebrated the Lok Sabha's passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, hoping it will resolve land disputes. The Waqf Board's ownership claims raised tensions, but the new law promises relief. Despite political divides, community leaders expressed optimism and emphasized the need for constitutional alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:42 IST
Joy in Munambam as Lok Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill
The people of Munambam erupted in happiness as the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, ending a 173-day hunger strike by residents demanding justice over land ownership issues.

The bill's passage sparked celebrations, although community leaders insist protests will persist until the law comes into effect. Joseph Benny, the movement's convener, voiced optimism about regaining revenue rights.

Despite political controversy, the Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council backed the bill as essential to addressing the people's grievances while advocating for constitutional consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

