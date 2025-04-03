Left Menu

South Korea's Auto Industry Faces U.S. Tariff Challenges

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo highlighted the potential economic burden of U.S. tariffs and announced upcoming emergency support for the auto industry. The trade minister plans to visit the U.S. for negotiations, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Acting President Han Duck-soo of South Korea has voiced concerns over the economic impact posed by U.S. tariffs, describing them as potentially severe burdens.

In a statement on Thursday, he announced that the government is preparing to unveil emergency support measures targeted at bolstering the automotive sector by next week.

Adding urgency to the matter, South Korea's trade minister is set to travel to the United States for immediate talks, hoping to mitigate the forthcoming challenges, according to Yonhap News Agency.

