Left Menu

UMEED Bill: Transforming Waqf Property Management

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to enhance Waqf property management through transparency and technology. After rigorous debate, the Lok Sabha passed it. The Bill seeks to involve all Muslim sects in the Waqf board and manage the growing number of properties effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:58 IST
UMEED Bill: Transforming Waqf Property Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minority Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He emphasized that the Bill is designed to enhance the management of Waqf properties with transparency and technological efficiency, rather than targeting religious sentiments.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a vote of 288-232 following an extensive 12-hour debate. It was reviewed and redrafted by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Rijiju stated that this legislation focuses on property management, not religion, striving to include all Muslim sects within the management process.

Rijiju further informed the Rajya Sabha that the number of Waqf properties has surged from 4.9 lakh in 2004 to 8.72 lakh currently. He dismissed opposition claims, asserting that the newly renamed Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill has benign intentions and aims to complete tasks left by previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025