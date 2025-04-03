Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: DNA Results Not Definitive in Rape Cases

The Delhi High Court acquitted a rape convict, stating that DNA reports proving paternity do not determine consent. Justice Amit Mahajan emphasized that rape convictions hinge on the absence of consent, and in this case, inconsistencies and lack of evidence led to the conviction being overturned.

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has overturned the conviction of a man found guilty of rape, citing that a DNA report establishing paternity was not sufficient to prove non-consensual sex.

Justice Amit Mahajan noted that while the DNA report confirmed the child was biologically fathered by the accused, there was an absence of evidence demonstrating coercion. The judge highlighted that legal principles require proof beyond reasonable doubt, which was missing in this case.

The verdict pointed to inconsistencies in the woman's testimony and a delay in filing the FIR, suggesting that social pressures may have influenced the allegations. The court's decision underscored the importance of consent, leaving a broader impact on cases where paternity is mistaken as evidence of rape.

