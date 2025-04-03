Left Menu

Boycott Protests: Turkish Police Crack Down on Dissent

Turkish police detained 11 people linked to a shopping boycott in support of protests against the jailing of a key political opposition figure. The move is part of wider unrest following the imprisonment of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on charges believed to be politically motivated.

Updated: 03-04-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a bold move against dissent, Turkish police detained 11 individuals on Thursday for their involvement in a shopping boycott supporting protests over the imprisonment of President Erdogan's main political rival, reported state media.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants against 16 suspects amid an investigation into charges of "hatred and discrimination" and "inciting hatred and hostility," as noted by the Anadolu news agency.

Notably, among those detained was actor Cem Yigit Uzumoglu. Social media posts From these suspects called for a freeze on spending last Wednesday, urging businesses to close in solidarity with the protests. Thousands participated in large-scale demonstrations against what critics claim is politically motivated prosecution, while the government maintains that judicial processes remain independent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

