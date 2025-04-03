Russia Condemns U.S. Threats Against Iran, Warns of Catastrophic Consequences
Russia has condemned U.S. threats of military action against Iran, warning such strikes could have catastrophic consequences, especially if nuclear installations are targeted. The U.S. has threatened Iran amid nuclear program tensions, demanding an agreement with Washington. Russia remains committed to peaceful resolutions respecting Iran's rights.
Russia has labeled threats of military action against its ally, Iran, as "unacceptable" and cautioned that bombing Iran's nuclear facilities could trigger a catastrophic outcome. This warning comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military strikes if Tehran fails to negotiate regarding its nuclear program.
The U.S. has increased its military presence in the region, aiming to pressure Iran into agreeing to terms that Washington finds acceptable. However, Russia's foreign ministry insists on respecting Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy, dismissing any hostile military intervention.
Despite Western allegations of Tehran pursuing nuclear weaponry, Iran maintains its nuclear ambitions are strictly civilian. Russia has strengthened ties with Iran through a strategic partnership, though it does not include mutual defense, reinforcing their commitment against U.S. intervention threats.
