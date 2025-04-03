Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident in Kalaburagi: A Disturbing Murder-Suicide

A tragic incident occurred in Kalaburagi where Santosh allegedly murdered his wife and two children before committing suicide. The couple frequently fought, and a death note cited misunderstandings as the reason. The police are investigating, having registered a murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:21 IST
Tragic Family Incident in Kalaburagi: A Disturbing Murder-Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing incident, a 45-year-old man, identified as Santosh, allegedly killed his wife and two sons before taking his own life in Kalaburagi on April 2, according to local police reports.

The tragic episode unfolded in Gabre Layout, located near Old Jewargi Road, under the jurisdiction of the Station Bazar police station. The shocking act has sent ripples of disbelief across the community.

Preliminary investigations revealed the couple had a tumultuous marriage marred by frequent arguments. A death note indicating severe misunderstandings was found at the scene. The Kalaburagi police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025