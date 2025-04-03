Tragic Family Incident in Kalaburagi: A Disturbing Murder-Suicide

In a deeply disturbing incident, a 45-year-old man, identified as Santosh, allegedly killed his wife and two sons before taking his own life in Kalaburagi on April 2, according to local police reports.

The tragic episode unfolded in Gabre Layout, located near Old Jewargi Road, under the jurisdiction of the Station Bazar police station. The shocking act has sent ripples of disbelief across the community.

Preliminary investigations revealed the couple had a tumultuous marriage marred by frequent arguments. A death note indicating severe misunderstandings was found at the scene. The Kalaburagi police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

