High Courts Yet to Propose Ad-Hoc Judge Appointments, Says Government

Despite the Supreme Court's clearance for appointing ad-hoc judges to address case backlogs, the government has not received proposals from high courts. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted Article 224A for appointing retired judges, urging high courts to utilize this provision effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two months after the Supreme Court approved the appointment of ad-hoc judges to tackle the increasing backlog of cases, the government disclosed on Thursday that it has not yet received any proposals from high courts regarding these appointments.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated in a written reply that Article 224A of the Constitution permits the appointment of retired judges for high court sittings. The Supreme Court's order from April 2021 had outlined the guidelines for these appointments, with further modifications made on January 30 of this year. Each high court has been directed to potentially appoint ad-hoc judges ranging from 2 to 5, not exceeding 10% of the court's sanctioned strength.

Currently, according to the latest order from the apex court, ad-hoc judges will serve in a bench led by a sitting high court judge, primarily focusing on deciding pending criminal appeals. Despite this structure, Meghwal noted the absence of proposals from high courts to move forward with these appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

