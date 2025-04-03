Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Dam Square in Amsterdam

A car caught fire on Amsterdam's central Dam Square due to an explosion, with police suspecting the driver of intentional involvement. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:47 IST
Explosion Rocks Dam Square in Amsterdam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

An alarming incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon as a car burst into flames on Amsterdam's central Dam Square following an explosion.

According to the Amsterdam police, suspicions surround the driver regarding their possible deliberate involvement in the fiery incident.

Remarkably, the blaze resulted in no reported injuries, providing some relief amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025