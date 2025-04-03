Explosion Rocks Dam Square in Amsterdam
A car caught fire on Amsterdam's central Dam Square due to an explosion, with police suspecting the driver of intentional involvement. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:47 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
An alarming incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon as a car burst into flames on Amsterdam's central Dam Square following an explosion.
According to the Amsterdam police, suspicions surround the driver regarding their possible deliberate involvement in the fiery incident.
Remarkably, the blaze resulted in no reported injuries, providing some relief amidst the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four office-goers killed as vehicle carrying them catches fire in Pune: Police.
CJM Court Approves Transit Remand for Ajnala Police Station Attack Accused
Cattle Smugglers Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter
Political Turf War: Opposition Accuses Government of Undermining Police
Tamil Nadu CM Vows Unbiased Probe in Police Officer's Gruesome Murder