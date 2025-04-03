Exotic Animal Smuggling Ring Busted in Mizoram

In a significant operation near the Myanmar border, Mizoram's Forest department, alongside Assam Rifles, intercepted a smuggling attempt involving 31 exotic animal species in Champhai district.

Authorities arrested six suspects from Zokhawthar village, including a Myanmar national, for trafficking animals valued at Rs 1.3 crore.

The rescued animals included rare species such as African spurred tortoises and an Albino Burmese python, underscoring the ongoing challenges of wildlife trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)