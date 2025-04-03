Left Menu

Exotic Animal Smuggling Ring Busted in Mizoram

Authorities in Mizoram's Champhai district intercepted a smuggling operation involving 31 exotic animal species. Six individuals, including a Myanmar national, were arrested. The seized animals, valued at Rs 1.3 crore internationally, included species like African spurred tortoises and an Albino Burmese python. The case highlights ongoing wildlife trafficking issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:07 IST
Exotic Animal Smuggling Ring Busted in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation near the Myanmar border, Mizoram's Forest department, alongside Assam Rifles, intercepted a smuggling attempt involving 31 exotic animal species in Champhai district.

Authorities arrested six suspects from Zokhawthar village, including a Myanmar national, for trafficking animals valued at Rs 1.3 crore.

The rescued animals included rare species such as African spurred tortoises and an Albino Burmese python, underscoring the ongoing challenges of wildlife trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025