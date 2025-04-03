Left Menu

High Court's Crucial Verdict on Krishna Janmbhumi Dispute

The Allahabad High Court will deliver a critical ruling involving the Krishna Janmbhumi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. The hearing focuses on including Radha Rani in the lawsuit and utilizing the term 'disputed structure.' Earlier, the court allowed changes proposed by the plaintiffs, dismissing counterclaims from the mosque committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:25 IST
The Allahabad High Court is set to issue a significant judgment on the Krishna Janmbhumi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. A plea seeks to incorporate Radha Rani as a plaintiff in the contentious case. The issue centers around the historical and religious implications of a disputed site.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra is presiding over the hearings, which have seen various legal maneuvers. Notably, a recent petition asked the court to substitute 'Shahi Idgah Mosque' with 'disputed structure' in all related legal documents and proceedings.

This legal battle has deep historical roots, allegedly dating back to the Mughal era, involving claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed over a razed temple at Lord Krishna's birthplace. The case has already experienced several judicial developments, setting the stage for a pivotal resolution.

