Trump's Tariff Tensions Roil Southeast Asia: Countries Seek Talks
Southeast Asian nations face significant economic impacts from President Trump's tariffs, with countries like Vietnam and Thailand seeking negotiations to reduce levies. The tariffs threaten export-driven growth and have caused market disruptions. Negotiations are underway as countries aim to mitigate these challenges without resorting to retaliatory measures.
Southeast Asian nations are facing economic turbulence as President Donald Trump imposes hefty tariffs, threatening the growth they have enjoyed from foreign investment following the levies he imposed on China. With Vietnam and Thailand leading demands for negotiations, the regional focus is on resolving the tariff disputes rapidly.
Vietnam, which sees almost 30% of its GDP from U.S. exports, is especially vulnerable, causing a significant drop in its stock market and currency. Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien has urged talks with the U.S. Trade Representative, aiming to overturn the decision seen as unfair. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has formed a task force to tackle this urgent issue.
Meanwhile, Thailand and Malaysia are also entering talks, hoping to alleviate tariff impacts without resorting to retaliatory measures. Cambodia, facing nearly 50% tariffs, sees dim prospects for attracting investment, grappling with serious economic challenges. As Southeast Asia navigates these tariffs, the region hopes diplomacy will pave the way for a solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
