Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tensions Roil Southeast Asia: Countries Seek Talks

Southeast Asian nations face significant economic impacts from President Trump's tariffs, with countries like Vietnam and Thailand seeking negotiations to reduce levies. The tariffs threaten export-driven growth and have caused market disruptions. Negotiations are underway as countries aim to mitigate these challenges without resorting to retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:05 IST
Trump's Tariff Tensions Roil Southeast Asia: Countries Seek Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southeast Asian nations are facing economic turbulence as President Donald Trump imposes hefty tariffs, threatening the growth they have enjoyed from foreign investment following the levies he imposed on China. With Vietnam and Thailand leading demands for negotiations, the regional focus is on resolving the tariff disputes rapidly.

Vietnam, which sees almost 30% of its GDP from U.S. exports, is especially vulnerable, causing a significant drop in its stock market and currency. Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien has urged talks with the U.S. Trade Representative, aiming to overturn the decision seen as unfair. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has formed a task force to tackle this urgent issue.

Meanwhile, Thailand and Malaysia are also entering talks, hoping to alleviate tariff impacts without resorting to retaliatory measures. Cambodia, facing nearly 50% tariffs, sees dim prospects for attracting investment, grappling with serious economic challenges. As Southeast Asia navigates these tariffs, the region hopes diplomacy will pave the way for a solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025