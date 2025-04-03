Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Telangana's Urgent Tree Felling, Demands Justification

The Supreme Court has ordered Telangana to halt tree-clearing amidst protests, questioning the urgent need for deforestation next to the University of Hyderabad. The Court demands answers on environmental compliance and warns of potential action against state officials if lapses are found.

Updated: 03-04-2025 19:15 IST
The Supreme Court intervened on Thursday, suspending Telangana's extensive tree-clearing activities adjacent to the University of Hyderabad. The Court questioned the urgency behind the action, which it deemed alarming, and demanded the state justify its decision.

Criticism arose due to the significant number of trees being felled, supported by the deployment of heavy machinery. A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih raised concerns after an interim report from the Telangana High Court depicted a grave situation.

In light of potential breaches of environmental protocols, including failing to obtain necessary clearances, the Supreme Court threatened action against the state's chief secretary. An expert committee, mandated by the Court to assess the situation, will report its findings ahead of the next hearing.

