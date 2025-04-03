Left Menu

BJP Stages Candle March Demanding Justice for Vimal Negi

BJP workers held a candle march demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi. Negi went missing in March and was found dead eight days later. Allegations of workplace harassment have led to legal actions against HPPCL officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:55 IST
BJP Stages Candle March Demanding Justice for Vimal Negi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers organized a candle march in multiple cities, calling for a CBI investigation into HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi's death. In Shimla, the march ended at the Central Telegraph Office where participants honored Negi with floral tributes, echoing similar protests in districts like Solan and Hamirpur.

Negi vanished on March 10, and his body was discovered eight days later in a water body near Bilaspur. His wife accused senior officials of workplace harassment, alleging they forced him to work late despite his illness.

A case under BNS for abetment to suicide has been lodged against HPPCL Director Desh Raj and MD Harikesh Meena. Desh Raj is suspended pending inquiry, while Meena faces a transfer. Former minister Suresh Bhardwaj highlighted Negi's coerced work pressures, urging file examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025