BJP Stages Candle March Demanding Justice for Vimal Negi

BJP workers organized a candle march in multiple cities, calling for a CBI investigation into HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi's death. In Shimla, the march ended at the Central Telegraph Office where participants honored Negi with floral tributes, echoing similar protests in districts like Solan and Hamirpur.

Negi vanished on March 10, and his body was discovered eight days later in a water body near Bilaspur. His wife accused senior officials of workplace harassment, alleging they forced him to work late despite his illness.

A case under BNS for abetment to suicide has been lodged against HPPCL Director Desh Raj and MD Harikesh Meena. Desh Raj is suspended pending inquiry, while Meena faces a transfer. Former minister Suresh Bhardwaj highlighted Negi's coerced work pressures, urging file examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)