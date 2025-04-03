Murder in the Hotel Business: A Gruesome Discovery

A gruesome murder has shocked the business community as the body of Sagar, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, was found with several injuries in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.

Sagar, who recently parted ways with his former employers to start his own venture, was reported missing from West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on March 26. The discovery of his body has catapulted the case into a high-profile investigation led by Delhi's law enforcement.

Authorities suspect business rivalry as the motive, with Sagar's former employers topping the list of suspects. Despite forming multiple teams and scrutinizing CCTV footage, the suspects remain at large. The police have detained several individuals for questioning as the investigation continues.

