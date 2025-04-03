Murder in the Hotel Business: A Gruesome Discovery
The body of Sagar, a businessman from West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, was found in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, after he was allegedly kidnapped. The murder seems to be linked to business rivalry with his former employers, who are the main suspects. The police are actively pursuing the case, but the culprits remain at large.
- Country:
- India
A gruesome murder has shocked the business community as the body of Sagar, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, was found with several injuries in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.
Sagar, who recently parted ways with his former employers to start his own venture, was reported missing from West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on March 26. The discovery of his body has catapulted the case into a high-profile investigation led by Delhi's law enforcement.
Authorities suspect business rivalry as the motive, with Sagar's former employers topping the list of suspects. Despite forming multiple teams and scrutinizing CCTV footage, the suspects remain at large. The police have detained several individuals for questioning as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
