Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Property Rights Debate

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, praised by BJP Kerala leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, for upholding property rights. The bill sparked controversy, with residents in Munambam alleging unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board. The BJP criticized opposition parties for engaging in appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lok Sabha's passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill has ignited a contentious debate over property rights in India. BJP's Kerala unit president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, applauded the development, describing it as a milestone in securing the right of property ownership for all, including residents of Munambam.

In the village of Munambam, located in the Ernakulam district, locals have accused the Waqf Board of illegally claiming their land despite possession of valid registered deeds and land tax receipts. This has raised significant concerns about property security and legal ownership.

The debate on the bill has been polarized, with Chandrasekhar criticizing opposition parties for what he termed 'shameless appeasement politics.' Despite opposition claims that the bill is 'anti-Muslim,' the legislation was passed with a vote of 288 in favor to 232 against.

(With inputs from agencies.)

